Coca-Cola raises full-year outlook as earnings beat estimates

Coca-Cola on Wednesday raised its full-year outlook after reporting earnings and revenue that topped estimates.

Shares of the company rose less than 1% in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: 78 cents adjusted vs. 72 cents expected

Revenue: $11.97 billion adjusted vs. $11.75 billion expected

Excluding items, Coke earned 78 cents per share.

Net sales rose 6% to $11.97 billion.