Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Coca-Cola raises full-year outlook as earnings beat estimates

By Amelia Lucas,CNBC

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Coca-Cola on Wednesday raised its full-year outlook after reporting earnings and revenue that topped estimates.

Shares of the company rose less than 1% in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

  • Earnings per share: 78 cents adjusted vs. 72 cents expected
  • Revenue: $11.97 billion adjusted vs. $11.75 billion expected
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Excluding items, Coke earned 78 cents per share.

Net sales rose 6% to $11.97 billion.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us