Comcast shares tumble as executive calls broadband ‘intensely competitive'

Comcast is expecting to lose more than 100,000 broadband customers during the fourth quarter, mirroring the first half of the year, Comcast Cable CEO Dave Watson said during a conference Monday.

The CEO called the broadband environment "competitively intense," especially for more price conscious customers.

Comcast shares fell more than 8% Monday morning following the remarks.

Comcast shares dropped more than 8% following Watson's remarks at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference on Monday.

Cable broadband growth has been in the midst of an ongoing slump. While executives have also pinned the drop on the slowdown in the buying and selling of homes — noting that there are fewer people signing up for cable when they get a new house — the ramped-up competition from wireless providers like Verizon and T-Mobile has played a big role, too.

"Our competition remains competitively intense. That has not changed; it has been pretty consistent throughout the year," particularly among "price conscious" consumer, Watson said Monday.

Watson noted that the fourth quarter is likely to reflect the first half of the year, when the company lost "just under 100,000" customers per quarter.

Despite the continued cable trends, Watson added that Comcast's broadband business has remained stable when it comes to its higher-end internet packages.

His warning comes after Comcast saw a relatively improved third quarter when it comes to losses.

The company said in October that domestic broadband net losses totaled 87,000 during the third quarter. However, excluding the losses that stemmed from the end of the government's Affordable Connectivity Program, which had offered a discount for qualifying low-income households, the company estimated there was a growth of 9,000 customers.

Comcast had nearly 32 million domestic broadband customers as of Sept. 30.

Watson on Monday attributed the third-quarter improvement to seasonality — the return to school often means improved broadband numbers. He also noted that NBCUniversal's marketing of the Summer Olympics helped, too.

