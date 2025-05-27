Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Consumer confidence for May was much stronger than expected on optimism for trade deals

By Jeff Cox, CNBC

Shoppers walk past Uniqlo store in King of Prussia Mall, as global markets brace for a hit to trade and growth caused by U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to impose import tariffs on dozens of countries, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 3, 2025. 
Rachel Wisniewski | Reuters

Consumer optimism got a much-needed boost in May on hopes for trade pace between the U.S. and China, according to a survey Tuesday.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index leaped to 98.0, a 12.3-point increase from April and much better than the Dow Jones consensus estimate for 86.0.

Much of the positive sentiment, according to board officials, came from developments in the U.S.-China trade impasse, most notably President Donald Trump's halting of the most severe tariffs on May 12.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"The rebound was already visible before the May 12 US-China trade deal but gained momentum afterwards," said Stephanie Guichard, the Conference Board's senior economist for global indicators.

May's rebound followed five straight months of declines. Consumers and investors had grown sour on economic prospects amid the intensifying trade war that Trump has launched against U.S. global trading partners, with China a particular target.

However, the two sides reached a truce in early May, marking the second major walk-back of Trump's so-called reciprocal tariffs since he levied them in his April 2 "liberation day" announcement.

Money Report

news 6 mins ago

DJT shares fall 10% as Trump Media says it's raising $2.5 billion to buy bitcoin

news 30 mins ago

Tesla shares climb as Musk pledges to be ‘super focused' on companies ahead of Starship launch

Other board sentiment indicators also increased.

The present situation index increased to 135.9, up 4.8 points, and the expectations index posted a major surge to 72.8, a 17.4 point gain. Investors also showed more optimism, with 44% now expecting stocks to be higher over the next 12 months, up 6.4 percentage points from April.

Views on the labor market also improved, with 19.2% of respondents expecting more jobs to be available in the next six months, compared to 13.9% in April. At the same time, 26.6% expect fewer jobs, down from 32.4%.

Survey officials said sentiment improved across age, income and political affiliation, though noting that the "strongest improvements" came from Republicans.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us