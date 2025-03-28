Money Report

Core inflation in February hits 2.8%, hotter than expected; spending increases 0.4%

By Jeff Cox, CNBC

A shopper holds US banknotes while paying for produce at the farmer’s market in San Francisco, California, US, on Thursday, March 27, 2025. 
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The Federal Reserve's key inflation measure rose more than expected in February while consumer spending also posted a smaller than projected increase, the Commerce Department reported Friday.

The core personal consumption expenditures price index showed a 0.4% increase for the month, putting the 12-month inflation rate at 2.8%. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for respective numbers of 0.3% and and 2.7%.

Core inflation excludes volatile food and energy prices and is generally considered a better indicator of long-term inflation trends.

In the all-items measure, the price index rose 0.3% on the month and 2.5% from a year ago, both in line with forecasts.

At the same time, the Bureau of Economic Analysis report showed that consumer spending accelerated 0.4% for the month, below the 0.5% forecast. That came as personal income posted a 0.8% rise, against the estimate for 0.4%.

Stock market futures moved lower following the release as did Treasury yields.

Fed officials focus on the PCE inflation reading as they consider it a broader measure that also adjusts for changes in consumer behavior and places less of an emphasis on housing than the Labor Department's consumer price index.

Correction: Consumer spending increased 0.4% in February. An earlier headline misstated the number.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

