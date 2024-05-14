Costa Rica, Greece and 42 other countries with a digital nomad visa—the U.S. isn't one of them

The U.S. job market has cooled off significantly since the "great resignation" brought on by the pandemic, but is in a relatively good place, according to recent reports. Still, it is harder for workers to find new jobs, which could be especially tough on recent college graduates.

According to a report from the National Association of Colleges and Employers, employers plan to hire about 5.8% fewer new college graduates from this year's class than they hired from the class of 2023.

It's why Vicki Salemi, a career expert at Monster, told CNBC, she suggests taking advantage of the flexibility currently being offered by companies and casting a wider net in your job search.

"In terms of the quality and quantity, they can pursue jobs beyond the constraints of a particular zip code," Salemi said.

Whether you're a recent college graduate entering the workforce or just looking for a change of scenery If you can land a job that let's you work from just about anywhere, a digital nomad visa in a country like Costa Rica or Greece might be just what you're looking for.

A digital nomad visa is a short-term permit that allows someone to stay in a country for an extended period of time and work remotely. The length of time a nomad can stay varies from place to place but most countries allow for six months to a year.

The biggest catch with a digital nomad visa is that you typically have to be either self-employed or working for an entity outside of the country in which you plan to stay.

And if you are an American living and working in another country and you make over the minimum amount required — which depends on your filing status — you must file a U.S. tax return, according to H&R Block.

The United States does not have a digital nomad visa, but does offer other visa options that might allow for someone to work in the country as a freelancer.

As of May 2024, the following countries are offering digital nomad visas or similar schemes geared toward bringing in remote workers.

Americas

1. Anguilla

Length of stay available: up to 12 months

up to 12 months Cost: $2,000 (per individual), families of up to four pay $3,000 with an extra $250 for each additional family member

$2,000 (per individual), families of up to four pay $3,000 with an extra $250 for each additional family member Minimum income required: None indicated

None indicated Application

2. Antigua and Barbuda

Length of stay available: up to two years

up to two years Cost: $1,500 per individual, $2,000 for couples and $3,000 for families of three or more

$1,500 per individual, $2,000 for couples and $3,000 for families of three or more Minimum income required: $50,000 for each year of the program

$50,000 for each year of the program Application

3. The Bahamas

Length of stay available: up to one year to either work or study remotely

up to one year to either work or study remotely Cost: $25 application fee, $1,000 for individuals and families pay the same plus $500 for each dependent

$25 application fee, $1,000 for individuals and families pay the same plus $500 for each dependent Minimum income required: None indicated

None indicated Application

4. Barbados

Length of stay available: up to one year

up to one year Cost: $2,000 for individual and $3,000 for families

$2,000 for individual and $3,000 for families Minimum income required: $50,000 during the 12-month stay

$50,000 during the 12-month stay Application

5. Belize

Length of stay available: up to six months

up to six months Cost: $500 per adult and $200 per child

$500 per adult and $200 per child Minimum income required: $75,000 per individual or $100,000 if the person is applying with dependents

$75,000 per individual or $100,000 if the person is applying with dependents Application

6. Bermuda

Length of stay available: up to 12 months

up to 12 months Cost: $275 application fee per person

$275 application fee per person Minimum income required: No minimum indicated but it is noted you must "have substantial means and/or have a continuous source of annual income."

No minimum indicated but it is noted you must "have substantial means and/or have a continuous source of annual income." Application

Additional requirements: valid health insurance coverage

7. Brazil

Length of stay available: up to one year

up to one year Cost: $290

$290 Minimum income required: $1,500/month or funds in the minimum amount of $18,000.

$1,500/month or funds in the minimum amount of $18,000. Application

Additional requirements: valid health insurance coverage for treatment in Brazil.

8. Canada

Length of stay available: up to six months

up to six months Cost: Not found

Not found Minimum income required: None indicated

None indicated Application

9. Costa Rica

Length of stay available: one year with the option to renew for an additional year

one year with the option to renew for an additional year Cost: $100 application fee

$100 application fee Minimum income required: $3,000/month but up to $4,000 if applying with dependents

$3,000/month but up to $4,000 if applying with dependents Application

Additional requirements: valid health insurance coverage

10. Colombia

Length of stay available: up to two years

up to two years Cost: not found

not found Minimum income required: at least 3 million Colombian pesos a month, or approximately $680 a month.

at least 3 million Colombian pesos a month, or approximately $680 a month. Application

Additional requirements: valid health insurance coverage

11. Curaçao

Length of stay available: up to six months, with a maximum stay of one year

up to six months, with a maximum stay of one year Cost: around $294 with no family bundle fee

around $294 with no family bundle fee Minimum income required: not found

not found Application

Additional requirements: valid health insurance coverage and a return ticket equal to your stay once the visa has been approved

12. Dominica

Length of stay available: up to 18 months

up to 18 months Cost: $100 application fee, $800 single or $1,200 family visa fee

$100 application fee, $800 single or $1,200 family visa fee Minimum income required: $50,000/annually

$50,000/annually Application

13. Ecuador

Length of stay available: up to two years

up to two years Cost: not found

not found Minimum income required: at least three unified basic salaries per month for the three months prior to the visa application

at least three unified basic salaries per month for the three months prior to the visa application Application

14. El Salvador

Length of stay available: up to two years with the option to renew for two more years

up to two years with the option to renew for two more years Cost: $2,825 with renewal fee of $450

$2,825 with renewal fee of $450 Minimum income required: $1,460/monthly

$1,460/monthly Application

15. Grenada

Length of stay available: 12 months with the option to renew for another 12 months

12 months with the option to renew for another 12 months Cost: $1,500 per person, $2,000 for a family of four, $200 for each additional dependent

$1,500 per person, $2,000 for a family of four, $200 for each additional dependent Minimum income required: $37,000/annually

$37,000/annually Application

16. Mexico

Length of stay available: up to four years

up to four years Cost: starts at $271

starts at $271 Minimum income required: over $4,405 a month during the past six months or an average monthly bank balance of $75,082 over the previous 12 months

over $4,405 a month during the past six months or an average monthly bank balance of $75,082 over the previous 12 months Application

17. Montserrat

Length of stay available: one year

one year Cost: $500 for individual, $750 for family bundle fee with up to three dependents. Additional applications are $250 each.

$500 for individual, $750 for family bundle fee with up to three dependents. Additional applications are $250 each. Minimum income required: $70,000/annually

$70,000/annually Application

Additional requirements: valid health insurance coverage

18. Panama

Length of stay available: nine months with a max of 18 months

nine months with a max of 18 months Cost: $300

$300 Minimum income required: $3,000/monthly or $4,000/monthly per family

$3,000/monthly or $4,000/monthly per family Application

Additional requirements: valid health insurance coverage

19. Saint Lucia

Length of stay available: up to one year

up to one year Cost: $70

$70 Minimum income required: none found

none found Application

20. Uruguay

Length of stay available: six months with the option for a six-month extension

six months with the option for a six-month extension Cost: around $10

around $10 Minimum income required: none found

none found Application

Europe

21. Albania

Length of stay available: 12 months

12 months Cost: not found

not found Minimum income required: not found

not found Application

22. Croatia

Length of stay available: up to one year with the option to reapply after six months

up to one year with the option to reapply after six months Cost: not found

not found Minimum income required: about $3,091/month or $37,091 for the year already in a bank account

about $3,091/month or $37,091 for the year already in a bank account Application

Additional requirements: valid health insurance coverage

23. Cyprus

Length of stay available: up to one year with the option to renew for two more.

up to one year with the option to renew for two more. Cost: $150.78= $75.39 issuance and renewal fee and $75.39 registration to the Aliens' Registry

$150.78= $75.39 issuance and renewal fee and $75.39 registration to the Aliens' Registry Minimum income required: $3,769/monthly

$3,769/monthly Application

24. Czech Republic

Length of stay available: up to one year

up to one year Cost: none found

none found Minimum income required: 1.5 times the average gross annual salary announced by the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs

1.5 times the average gross annual salary announced by the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs Application: reach out to digitalnomad@mpo.cz

25. Estonia

Length of stay available: up to one year

up to one year Cost: The state fee for a D visa (long stay) is $108 and for a C visa (short stay) is $86

The state fee for a D visa (long stay) is $108 and for a C visa (short stay) is $86 Minimum income required: $4,846/month

$4,846/month Application

Additional requirements: valid health insurance coverage, pass a background check, application must be submitted in person at an Estonian embassy or consulate

26. Georgia

Length of stay available: up to one year

up to one year Cost: not found

not found Minimum income required: not specified

not specified Application

27. Greece

Length of stay available: one year with the option to extend for a maximum of three years

one year with the option to extend for a maximum of three years Cost: $81 plus an administrative fee of $162 for each family member applying with you.

$81 plus an administrative fee of $162 for each family member applying with you. Minimum income required: $3,769. For each spouse or partner, the minimum financial requirement will go up to $4,523. Additionally, for each child the requirement will increase by $565.

$3,769. For each spouse or partner, the minimum financial requirement will go up to $4,523. Additionally, for each child the requirement will increase by $565. Application: Submitted at your local Greek consular authority. You can submit your request via email or registered letter.

28. Hungary

Length of stay available: up to one year with the option to extend for another year

up to one year with the option to extend for another year Cost: starts at $118

starts at $118 Minimum income required: $3,230/month with that amount being the minimum for six months before the application

$3,230/month with that amount being the minimum for six months before the application Application : Make an appointment with your local Hungarian embassy or consulate

: Make an appointment with your local Hungarian embassy or consulate Additional requirements: valid health insurance coverage

29. Iceland

Length of stay available: up to 180 days

up to 180 days Cost: $87

$87 Minimum income required: $7,151/month or $9,296 if you apply with a spouse or cohabiting partner

$7,151/month or $9,296 if you apply with a spouse or cohabiting partner Application: can only be submitted in paper form at your local Iceland embassy or consulate

30. Italy

Length of stay available: up to one year with the option to renew

up to one year with the option to renew Cost: not found

not found Minimum income required: three times the minimum level required for exemption from participating in healthcare costs. That amounts to just under €28,000 annually or $30,051 USD.

three times the minimum level required for exemption from participating in healthcare costs. That amounts to just under €28,000 annually or $30,051 USD. Application: Book an in-person appointment at your local Italian embassy or consulate

31. Latvia

Length of stay available: one year with the option to renew for another year

one year with the option to renew for another year Cost: $65-$130

$65-$130 Minimum income required: not found

not found Application

Additional requirements: valid health insurance coverage, documents confirming the expected place of residence in Latvia

32. Malta

Length of stay available: one year with the option to renew

one year with the option to renew Cost: $323 application fee per person, $30 fee for issuance of residency card

$323 application fee per person, $30 fee for issuance of residency card Minimum income required: $45,233/annually

$45,233/annually Application

33. Norway

Length of stay available: two years

two years Cost: $646

$646 Minimum income required: $38,468/annually

$38,468/annually Application

34. Portugal

Length of stay available: one year with the option to renew

one year with the option to renew Cost: $89 and a resident permit fee of $78

$89 and a resident permit fee of $78 Minimum income required: must be at least the Portuguese minimum wage

must be at least the Portuguese minimum wage Application : Apply at your Portuguese local embassy or consulate

: Apply at your Portuguese local embassy or consulate Additional requirements: valid health insurance coverage

35. Romania

Length of stay available: one year with the option to renew for another year

one year with the option to renew for another year Cost: not found

not found Minimum income required: $3,985/month

$3,985/month Application

Additional requirements: valid health insurance coverage

36. Spain

Length of stay available: one year with the option to renew

one year with the option to renew Cost: not found

not found Minimum income required: 200% of the monthly Spanish minimum wage, which is about $2,700/month with the amount increasing if applying with family members

200% of the monthly Spanish minimum wage, which is about $2,700/month with the amount increasing if applying with family members Application

Additional requirements: valid health insurance coverage

Middle East and Asia

37. Malaysia

Length of stay available: up to 12 months with the option to renew

up to 12 months with the option to renew Cost: $211 for a single applicant, $105 per additional dependent if applying as a family

$211 for a single applicant, $105 per additional dependent if applying as a family Minimum income required: not found

not found Application

Additional requirements: valid health insurance coverage

38. South Korea

Length of stay available: one year with the option to extend

one year with the option to extend Cost: $45 application fee

$45 application fee Minimum income required: $65,000/annually

$65,000/annually Application

39. Turkey

Length of stay available: not found

not found Cost: not found

not found Minimum income required: $36,000/annually

$36,000/annually Application

Additional requirements: visit a Turkish visa center or consulate to receive the actual visa stamp once approved

40. United Arab Emirates

Length of stay available: one year

one year Cost: not found

not found Minimum income required: $3,500/month

$3,500/month Application

Within the UAE, Dubai has its own separate virtual working program similar to the UAE's remote work visa. In order to apply, applicants need to have valid health insurance and earn a minimum salary of $5,000 per month.

Africa

41. Mauritius

Length of stay available: one year with the option to renew

one year with the option to renew Cost: free

free Minimum income required: not specified

not specified Application

Additional requirements: valid health insurance coverage

42. Cape Verde

Length of stay available: six months with the option to renew

six months with the option to renew Cost: $22 per person and $37 airport fee

$22 per person and $37 airport fee Minimum income required: $1615 average bank balance in the last six months or $2908 for a family.

$1615 average bank balance in the last six months or $2908 for a family. Application

43. Seychelles

Length of stay available: one year

one year Cost: $48 application fee

$48 application fee Minimum income required: not specified

not specified Application

Additional requirements: valid health insurance coverage

44. Namibia

Length of stay available: six months

six months Cost: $124 visa payment

$124 visa payment Minimum income required: $2000 for a single applicant, $1,000 with an accompanying spouse, $500 per accompanying child per month

$2000 for a single applicant, $1,000 with an accompanying spouse, $500 per accompanying child per month Application

Additional requirements: valid health insurance coverage

Conversions to USD were done on May 13, 2024, using OANDA conversion rates. All amounts are rounded to the nearest dollar.

