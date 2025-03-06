Costco reports mixed second-quarter earnings

Costco's fiscal second-quarter results missed on earnings but beat on revenue.

Net sales for the quarter totaled $62.53 billion.

Comparable sales for the quarter rose 6.8% year over year.

Costco on Thursday reported an earnings miss, but beat expectations for revenue for the second quarter.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Here's how the wholesale company did compared with what Wall Street was expecting for the quarter ended Feb. 16, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

Earnings per share: $4.02 vs. $4.11 expected

$4.02 vs. $4.11 expected Revenue: $63.72 billion vs. $63.13 billion expected

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Second-quarter revenue increased 9% to $63.72 billion, from $58.44 billion during the same quarter in fiscal 2024. Net sales for the quarter rose 9.1% to $62.53 billion, compared to $57.33 billion in the year-ago period.

Costco reported a net income for the second quarter of $1.79 billion, or $4.02 per share, compared with a net income of $1.74 billion, or $3.92 per share, during the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Quarterly comparable sales, which Costco defines as sales from warehouses and e-commerce sites open for more than a year, rose 6.8% year over year, and 8.3% in the U.S. Comparable sales for e-commerce rose 20.9% year over year.