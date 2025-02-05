Could Trump's tariffs replace the income tax? Here's what policy experts say

On the campaign trail, President Donald Trump floated an "all tariff policy," which he said would allow the U.S. to eliminate income tax.

However, some policy experts say there isn't a big enough tax base from imported goods to replace revenue from individual income taxes.

"It's just not a realistic proposal," said Alex Durante, senior economist at the Tax Foundation.

As President Donald Trump begins imposing tariffs on imported goods, some experts question revenue expectations — including the possibility of replacing the federal income tax.

During his presidential campaign, Trump floated an "all tariff policy" at a June meeting with Republican lawmakers, which he said would allow the U.S. to eliminate income tax. However, some policy experts have been skeptical of the idea.

"It's just not a realistic proposal," said Alex Durante, senior economist at the Tax Foundation, which analyzed the idea in June.

While tariffs were a major source of federal revenue during the 19th century, U.S. spending levels have since increased significantly, Durante said.

The U.S. federal government in 2023 spent 22.7% of its gross domestic product, which is about 10 times as much as a share of the economy, compared to when tariffs were a primary source of revenue, according to the Tax Foundation analysis.

"You can't have 21st-century government spending with a 19th-century tax system," Durante said.

'The math doesn't work'

Over the past 70 years, tariffs haven't accounted for much more than 2% of total federal revenue annually, according to the Congressional Research Service.

During fiscal year 2024, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection collected $77 billion in tariffs, which was roughly 1.57% of total federal revenue, the organization reported.

However, the bigger issue is the relative size of the tax base from tariffs, compared to individuals paying income tax, according to the Tax Foundation analysis.

The Trump administration did not respond to CNBC's request for comment.

"The math doesn't work," wrote Erica York, vice president of federal tax policy with Tax Foundation's Center for Federal Tax Policy.

During tax year 2021, the IRS collected about $2.2 trillion from individual taxpayers, the latest IRS data shows. Replacing that would require "astronomically high tariff rates," York wrote.

Plus, several factors, including noncompliance and consumers' behavioral changes could reduce the amount of tariff revenue collected.

"Tariff rates would have to be implausibly high on such a small base of imports to replace the income tax," wrote Peterson Institute for International Economics fellows Kimberly Clausing and Maurice Obstfeld, who co-authored a June report on the topic.

"As tax rates rose, the base itself would shrink as imports fall, making Trump's $2 trillion goal unattainable," they wrote.

Trump on Saturday signed orders to impose a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, along with a 10% duty on goods from China. He warned on Sunday the European Union could be next.

The policy was uncertain on Monday after Trump agreed to pause tariffs for at least 30 days in Canada and one month in Mexico. Meanwhile, China on Tuesday imposed retaliatory tariffs on select U.S. imports.