Covid-19, flu, RSV: Vaccine recommendations for fall—and the best time to get them

Fall is nearly here, and that means it's time to schedule the vaccinations that will help bolster your immune system and better protect yourself against some of the most popular respiratory illnesses.

This summer, we saw a surge in Covid cases, that started in early June. And health experts predict that flu season could start early this year, too.

"For everyone aged six months and above, the recommendation is to get both a Covid and a flu booster," Dr. Jen Brull, president-elect of the American Academy of Family Physicians, tells CNBC Make It.

The "flu [shot] is widely available. Covid was approved, is being released and is available in some places now. [It] should be widely available within the next few weeks to everyone."

RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) season typically starts in October, and certain groups are more susceptible to severe outcomes from the virus than others, making its vaccine vital to receive.

Here are the vaccines that Brull recommends getting this fall season, and when it's best to get them.

1. The newest Covid vaccine

"Every year there is a new strain that's going to cause grief, and the CDC is watching for that, and the FDA is watching for that, and the people who develop that updated [vaccine] are watching for that," Brull says.

"And they are targeting the strain that is most likely to be prevalent and dangerous, just like we do for influenza."

The new Covid vaccine will target the Omicron variant, KP.2, Brull tells Make It. The variants that are spreading the most in the U.S. at the moment are similar to KP.2, The New York Times reported.

When should you get the updated Covid vaccine? Brull suggests getting the vaccine as soon as it is available to you. "It is also okay, especially if you are at higher risk, or if you've had Covid in the last couple of months, or if you got a late summer booster of the last Covid vaccine because perhaps you're at increased risk, to wait just a little bit longer into the fall."

How much will it cost? Insurance plans typically cover the Covid vaccine, and you can usually receive it for free, Brull says. However, people who are uninsured could pay as much as $200 for the updated Covid vaccine this fall, according to The Washington Post. There may be programs available through a local health department or public health department where those who are uninsured can get the vaccines for little to no cost, Brull notes.

2. The updated flu shot

This one may come as no surprise, as the annual flu shot has been recommended for everyone above the age of six months for decades.

Some groups are at a higher-risk of severe complications from the flu, according to the CDC, including:

People over the age of 65

Children younger than five years old, especially those under the age of two

Pregnant people

Those with certain medical conditions, including diabetes, heart disease and asthma

"But even for people with none of those risk factors, you can end up quite ill with influenza, and there's really no rhyme or reason who ends up in the ICU versus who has a mild case," Dr. Andrew Pavia, chief of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at the University of Utah, told Make It last year.

When should you get the newest flu shot? Last year, Pavia told Make It, "you're fine to get your vaccine in early September, [but] waiting until October may give you a little more protection against the late flu season." Brull suggests getting your flu shot at the same time that you receive your Covid vaccine because "there may be a slight boost to your immunity if you get more than one vaccine at a time," and you won't forget to get the vaccines as you might have if you decided to delay receiving them.

How much will it cost? With an insurance plan, you can usually access the flu vaccine for free, Brull says. "For adults who are uninsured, oftentimes, health departments will carry vaccines for adults at low or no cost," she adds.

3. The RSV vaccine

Unlike the Covid and flu shots, the RSV vaccine is mainly administered to infants and adults ages 60 and older who are at a higher risk of severe outcomes from the condition.

"Everyone can get RSV, but usually the people who become most ill are the young and the old," Brull says.

Infants younger than 8 months old should receive the RSV vaccine if they're born during this RSV season, which typically begins in October and ends in March, or are entering their first RSV season, according to the CDC.

The newest updates on the recommendations for adults who should receive the new RSV vaccine are:

Anyone aged 75 and older should get the vaccine.

Those between the ages of 60 and 74, should receive the RSV vaccine only if they have certain chronic medical conditions like heart disease or lung disease, or are living in nursing homes.

"This recommendation is for adults who did not get an RSV vaccine last year. The RSV vaccine is not currently an annual vaccine, meaning people do not need to get a dose every RSV season," according to the CDC.

When should you get the RSV vaccine? At-risk groups should receive the RSV vaccine as soon as it becomes available, Pavia told Make It last year.

How much will it cost? Coverage for the RSV vaccine is variable, Pavia said. With certain Medicare plans, the RSV vaccine is fully covered. But if you don't have insurance coverage, you could pay a hefty price to receive the shot, Pavia said.

"Private insurance could cover it, but they're not legally required to do it for 12 months. So your insurance company might or might not cover it," Pavia told Make It.

