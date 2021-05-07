Covid Cases Are Falling in 30 States With a Third of Americans Fully Vaccinated

- The rate of daily Covid infections is declining in 30 states and the District of Columbia and 1 in 3 Americans are now fully vaccinated.
The rate of daily Covid infections is declining in 30 states and the District of Columbia, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows, and 1 in 3 Americans are now fully vaccinated.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data published Friday shows 45% of the U.S. population with at least one dose of the vaccine and more than 33% fully vaccinated.
One-third of Americans are now fully vaccinated with one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna shots, according to CDC data.
President Joe Biden earlier this week set a goal of getting 70% of U.S. adults to receive at least one dose of a Covid vaccine by July 4. As of Thursday, about 57% of adults have done so.
The U.S. is reporting an average of 2.1 million daily vaccinations over the past week, CDC data shows, down from a peak level of 3.4 million per day on April 13.
Use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is slowly rising, CDC data shows, but the latest daily average of 73,000 shots per day is far below the high point of 425,000 in mid-April. Pfizer and Moderna doses are being administered less frequently as well.
A Kaiser Family Foundation survey published Thursday showed that less than half of Americans are confident in the safety of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine after it was temporarily halted in the U.S. following reports of a rare blood clotting issue in some recipients.
The U.S. is reporting about 45,000 daily new infections, based on a seven-day average of JHU data. Nationwide case counts are at their lowest levels since October.
Average daily case counts have fallen by 5% or more in 30 states and the District of Columbia over the past week, Johns Hopkins data shows.
The latest seven-day average of daily Covid deaths in the U.S. is 677, and the reported toll over the course of the pandemic has surpassed 580,000.