Covid Live Updates: Tech-Savvy Volunteers Help Book Vaccine Appointments; Goldman Sachs Wants Employees Back by Summer

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

President Joe Biden, in his first primetime address Thursday night, said he will direct states to make all adults eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine by May 1. The directive adds some uniformity to what has been a largely piecemeal vaccine rollout in which states have determined who is eligible for the shots. Biden also on Thursday signed the $1.9 trillion stimulus package, triggering crucial aid for governments and businesses and clearing the path for direct payments to hit Americans' bank accounts as soon as this weekend.

The U.S. is recording at least 53,700 new Covid-19 cases and at least 1,3 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

Global cases: More than 118.67 million

Global deaths: At least 2.63 million

U.S. cases: More than 29.28 million

U.S. deaths: At least 530,826

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The EU says AstraZeneca isn't doing enough to meet its delivery targets

There are fresh supply issues between the European Union and AstraZeneca.

The EU has asked the pharmaceutical firm to do more to respect its contract with the bloc, as concerns grow that AstraZeneca will miss delivery targets this quarter.

It is not the first time the EU and the drugs giant have been at odds with each other. AstraZeneca had initially offered to distribute roughly 100 million doses of its Covid-19 jab before the end of March. However, the firm had to renegotiate that amount on the back of production issues to just 40 million.

The European Commission, the institution negotiating the vaccine contracts on behalf of the 27 member states, is now concerned that even this reduced amount will not be met.

Meanwhile, more countries have suspended the use of the AstraZeneca shot following reports of blood clotting. Here's everything we know about the situation.

—Silvia Amaro

ICYMI: Northwell Health donates the vaccine card and vial from the country's first Covid vaccination to the Smithsonian

Jaclyn Nash | National Museum of A | via Reuters

New York-based Northwell Health is donating the vaccine card and vial used to vaccinate Sandra Lindsay, the first person in the U.S. to receive a Covid-19 vaccination, to the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History.

Lindsay was vaccinated on Dec. 14, 2020 at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center, where she is the director of critical care services. Her employee ID badge and the scrubs she wore on that day will also be donated as part of the collection.

Jaclyn Nash | National Museum of A | Reuters

"Having lived through the devastation and suffering created by the virus, I knew I wanted to be part of the solution to put an end to COVID-19," Lindsay said in a statement. "I hope that when people visit the museum and see all these items that they stop to honor the lives of people who did not make it and remember the loved ones they left behind. I hope it will inspire some discussion and education for future generations."

—Sara Salinas

Tech-savvy volunteers help at-risk Americans book vaccine appointments

Some tech-savvy volunteers are helping at-risk Americans book vaccine appointments, reports Contessa Brewer for "The News with Shepard Smith."

—Melodie Warner

Goldman Sachs wants employees back in the office by summer

Christopher Goodney | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Goldman Sachs is aiming to have its thousands of global employees back in the office by the summer, Reuters reported, citing comments from an internal town hall.

The investment bank has already begun bringing employees back in India and the U.K., and hopes the accelerating vaccine rollout in the U.S. will see New York-based employees return in time to greet an incoming class of analysts and interns, according to the report.

"Our people do their best when they forge close bonds with their colleagues," CEO David Solomon said at the internal meeting, according to a transcript seen by Reuters. "We found the best way is to work together in person on a regular basis."

—Sara Salinas

Read CNBC's previous live coverage here:

Covid updates: Biden expanding vaccine eligibility, clearing way for small gatherings on July 4