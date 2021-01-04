Covid Live Updates: UK Begins Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccinations; Official More Concerned of South Africa Variant

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

The United States is averaging more than 2,600 deaths each day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. December was the most deadly and infectious month of the pandemic for the nation. Yet, U.S. air travel hit its highest level since mid-March on Saturday with more than 1.19 million people passing through airport security checkpoints. Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday said the pandemic could likely get worse in the next couple of weeks as the U.S. deals with the delayed impact of post-Christmas holiday travel.

The U.S. is recording at least 213,437 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,637 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

Global cases: More than 85.19 million

Global deaths: At least 1.84 million

U.S. cases: More than 20.63 million

U.S. deaths: At least 351,590

Here’s how many people have been vaccinated in the U.S. so far

CNBC's Meg Tirrell reports on the push to speed up coronavirus vaccinations in the United States as the nation lags vaccine rollouts in other countries.

—Melodie Warner

Health official warns South African Covid variant 'more of a problem' than UK strain

A variant of the coronavirus identified in South Africa is more problematic than the strain found in the U.K., Britain's health minister has said, as both strains continue to spread rapidly.

Speaking to the BBC Monday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the variant found in South Africa was especially concerning.

"I'm incredibly worried about the South African variant, and that's why we took the action that we did to restrict all flights from South Africa," he told the BBC's Today program.

"This is a very, very significant problem ... and it's even more of a problem than the U.K. new variant."

Both the U.K. and South Africa are struggling with a surge in Covid-19 infections, which have been attributed in large part to new mutations in the virus that make it more transmissible.

—Holly Ellyatt

UK rolls out Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine to the public

Steve Parsons | WPA Pool | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The U.K. has begun the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, marking another step in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The jab was approved for use in the U.K. by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency last week and 82-year-old Brian Pinker was the first person in the world to receive the vaccine.

The deployment of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is seen as a boon in the race against Covid-19 as it is cheaper than alternatives created by Pfizer and BioNTech, and Moderna.

Unlike rival vaccines, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can be stored, transported and handled at normal refrigerated conditions (2 to 8 degrees Celsius or 36 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit) for at least six months. The U.K., which has a population of around 66 million, has pre-ordered 100 million doses, meaning there will be enough for 50 million people.

—Holly Ellyatt

Read CNBC’s previous live coverage here:

Covid updates: Pharmacist accused of purposely spoiling 570 vaccine doses arrested