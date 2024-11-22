Cramer names oil and natural gas stocks set to do well under Trump

CNBC's Jim Cramer said that stocks related to oil and natural gas will thrive under President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump has shown more favor to the industry than President Joe Biden, and Cramer noted that an oil executive has been tapped to lead the Department of Energy.

"If you want a sustainable Trump trade, I say bet on the natural gas ecosystem," he said.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said companies related to natural gas and oil will thrive under President-elect Donald Trump's administration and a majority Republican Congress.

"We're hearing about all sorts of Trump trades right now, and many of these things have made insane moves in less than three weeks, to the point where, actually, they're feeling precarious to me," he said. "If you want a sustainable Trump trade, I say bet on the natural gas ecosystem. This is an industry that already had a lot going for it, it just needed some cooperation from the federal government, which it is about to get."

President Joe Biden's administration is largely opposed to fossil fuels, Cramer said, and the federal government has worked to block pipelines and paused new liquified gas export authorizations. This dynamic, coupled with a weaker global economy, caused the sector to underperform for much of the year, he suggested. But Trump has shown more favor to the industry, and Cramer pointed out that he tapped prominent oil executive Chris Wright to lead the Department of Energy.

Cramer recommended several stocks in the sector, including energy producers EQT and Coterra. The former is focused on natural gas and recently acquired peer Equitrans, raising the combined company's valuation to an estimated $35 billion, Cramer noted. He added that Coterra is a good long-term holding and called the company "one of the shrewdest operators in the industry."

He highlighted pipeline companies, including Energy Transfer and Kinder Morgan, and said he was especially bullish on Enbridge. Enbridge says it transports about 20% of all natural gas consumed in the U.S., and Cramer claimed the Canadian outfit has "strategically located assets." He also named Cheniere and Sempra, saying the former is the "best play" for liquified natural gas exports.

"Seasonally, this is a good time for the commodity," he said, pointing out that natural gas itself has climbed since the election. "But I also think there's some optimism about the future of the industry driving this move."

