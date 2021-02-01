Cramer Recommends Theme Stocks to Buy on the Next Market Sell-Off

CNBC's Jim Cramer recommended dozens of stocks worth buying on the next market pullback.

"I want theme stocks that we can buy into weakness, because if the market sells off again because of regulatory risk, I need you to be ready," the "Mad Money" host said.

"With these 15 themes ... I'm confident you can safely buy more the next time the market gets hammered," Cramer said.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday revealed a basket of stocks along more than a dozen investment themes he recommends investors keep their eye on for the next pullback in the stock market.

"I'm not looking for red-hot [stocks]," the "Mad Money" host said. "I want theme stocks that we can buy into weakness, because if the market sells off again because of regulatory risk, I need you to be ready."

Cramer put together the watch list of more than 70 stocks across 15 market themes as the GameStop frenzy appeared to cool off after posting a 400% gain last week. Shares of the video game retailer tumbled almost 31% Monday, while the major averages got to a strong start in the first trading day of February.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 229 points, closing at 30,211.91 for a 0.76% gain. The S&P 500 closed at 3,773.86, up 1.61% from Friday's finish, and the Nasdaq Composite settled at 13,403.39, a 2.55% surge from last week.

Year to date, the blue-chip Dow is down more than 1%. The benchmark index is now positive on the year by about half a percentage point, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq is up 4%.

"With these 15 themes ... I'm confident you can safely buy more the next time the market gets hammered," Cramer said. "You now have your menu. There are a lot to choose from, so put some on your shopping list."

Chip shortage

E-commerce

Reopening trade

Digitization

Snowflake

Salesforce

Adobe

Cybersecurity

5G

Stimulus

China

Apple

Starbucks

Nike

Self-directed stock picking

Fintech

Health care

Electric vehicles

Remote work

Housing

Clean energy

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Apple, Abbott Labs, Amazon, Broadcom, Boeing, Crown Castle, Salesforce, Disney, Facebook, Alphabet, Honeywell, Marvell Tech, Microsoft, Nike, Starbucks and Walmart.

