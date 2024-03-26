Cramer says the market is broadening beyond the mega caps, reviews the S&P 500's hottest stocks

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors the market has breadth beyond the tech mega caps.

He reviewed the top dozen stocks in the S&P 500 year to date, including Super Micro Computer, Constellation Energy and Deckers.

"When you look at all of the groups that are winning here, how can you not like this market?" Cramer asked. "And like it much more, more importantly, if it goes lower, which at this moment would be very much a gift so you can do some buying at better prices."

Super Micro Computer: Cramer said this tech infrastructure company is more than an offshoot of Nvidia, calling it a "pick and shovel story" for the cloud and artificial intelligence. Nvidia: Nvidia was down by Tuesday's close, and Cramer said this loss is part of the broadening of the market, adding that one day "does not a sell-off make." Constellation Energy: Cramer said it's a good time to be in the electricity business because of the power needed for new data centers. Deckers: The success of Deckers, which owns brands including Ugg and Hoka, is a sign the bull market is broadening to include "specialty retail," Cramer said. Meta: With mass layoffs comes increased revenues, Cramer said, adding the Facebook parent could climb even higher if TikTok gets banned. Micron: Micron is a chipmaker that focuses on data storage needed for a variety of different kinds of technology, including AI. Cramer called this stock a "broadened semiconductor play." General Electric: To Cramer, General Electric is the best way to invest in the aerospace business, especially because Boeing is rife with problems. He said he thinks the stock can go higher after its power spin-off, Vernova, officially launches next week. Marathon Petroleum: Nothing is broader than an energy company, Cramer said, praising the performance of the nation's largest refinery system. Eli Lilly: Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly is especially valuable because of its GLP-1 drugs used for weight loss and diabetes, Cramer said. Walt Disney: Walt Disney has seen a boost because of its proxy fight, Cramer said, with the company's board fighting activist investor Nelson Peltz. Western Digital: Data storage company Western Digital is similar to Micron but with a weaker portfolio, Cramer said. Eaton: Cramer called Eaton an "old-line industrial that's become new line" by adapting well to the transition to renewable energy.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Nvidia, Eli Lilly, Eaton, Meta and Walt Disney.

