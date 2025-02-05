Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lighting Round: AbbVie is a buy

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Merck is a buy
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

MongoDB: "You'd be catching it at the right time. I think the analysts are all starting to upgrade the, the enterprise software again. I think it's worth a stab, I really do. But it's a trade, not an investment."

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Tempus: "I think Stryker's the better one. If you want AI, then you go with Medtronic."

Coinbase: "Just go buy the Bitcoin, will you...We don't want the Coinbase, we want the Bitcoin."

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

AbbVie: "AbbVie is just a gem...AbbVie is a winner, I can't believe the stock dropped so much. I think AbbVie is a buy."

Cerence: "Let's pull the trigger."

Hims & Hers Health: "This stock is a short squeeze."

Money Report

news 13 mins ago

Trump says U.S. will own and develop Gaza Strip

news 31 mins ago

Asia-Pacific markets set to rise as Wall Street looks past trade developments

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us