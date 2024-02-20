Money Report

Cramer's Lighting Round: ‘Ring the register' on Celestica

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

MPLX: "I like it very much, I like the pipelines...That's a very good situation."

Taiwan Semiconductor: "We're going to let these stocks come in a little here...We cannot be so eager to buy first dip."

Celestica: "You're going to ring the register, you're literally going to sell one third of it. Celestica is a very dicey situation."

