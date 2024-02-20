Cramer's Lighting Round: ‘Ring the register' on Celestica

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

MPLX: "I like it very much, I like the pipelines...That's a very good situation."

Taiwan Semiconductor: "We're going to let these stocks come in a little here...We cannot be so eager to buy first dip."

Celestica: "You're going to ring the register, you're literally going to sell one third of it. Celestica is a very dicey situation."

