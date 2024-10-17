Money Report

Cramer's Lighting Round: Texas Roadhouse is ‘still a buy'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s lightning round: Celsius is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Evolv: "This is a pure spec. It doesn't make money...Not making any money any time soon, you got to be willing to lose a lot of money."

Vertiv: "You've got to wait for a pullback."

NIO: "Too spec...This is really a dice roll."

Celsius: "Celsius is a very difficult stock because there's a huge short position."

Texas Roadhouse: "I have liked this stock literally for a hundred points...It is still a buy even thought it just keeps going higher and higher."

MicroStrategy: "Don't buy the derivatives, buy the real. Either buy Bitcoin or Ethereum."

Iron Mountain: "...I think it is no longer a buy. I would actually take some profits in that stock."

