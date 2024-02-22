Cramer's Lighting Round: Vertiv is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

GlobalFoundries: "I think it's an interesting stock. I'm not a big foundry guys unless it's Taiwan Semi. And that's the one I like."

Danaher: "What a comeback Danaher has made...I think you can go higher, just like the Danaher of old."

Cal-Maine Foods: "An unnecessary stock own, frankly. Ineffectual, not for me."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Workday: "Workday, Salesforce, and ServiceNow are the three that have the models that I like. They are true platform companies...You've got three winners there."

Vertiv: "That quarter was magnificent...They are the guts of the data centers. Stay long [buy, buy, buy!]."

Pure Storage: "They've gotten their act together. This had been an inconsistent company....They really do have it together, and I think it's a good one, and I would not let it go."

Arm: "Arm is magnificent. Rene Haas is doing an incredible job."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Danaher and Salesforce.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com