Cramer's Lightning Round: AbbVie is ‘a very good company'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Oxford Lane Capital: "We don't know if they're any good at credit, and we don't know what they own. I like the concept, and in that sense, I think I would look at Blackstone, because they really know how to do it."

MercadoLibre: "I was an original investor in Mercado Libre, and I have never once abandoned it. Those people are incredibly smart."

Freeport-McMoRan: "I think it could go up a couple of points, once the Chinese start manipulating their market higher, but that's all you're going to get from them. We have to go higher quality."

AbbVie: "...It's a very good company."

