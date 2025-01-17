Cramer's Lightning Round: Adobe is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Robinhood: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Louisiana-Pacific: "It's been a horse. It's been a great stock. I say you to stick with it."

Easterly Government Properties: "[don't buy, don't buy]"

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Sealed Air: "I like it."

IDEXX Laboratories: "No, no. Too inconsistent."

Adobe: "I think Adobe has come so far down...I'm going to call it a buy."

Cameco: "If you're going to own a uranium stock, that it the one to own...I don't think it's a growth business."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com