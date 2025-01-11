Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: AeroVironment is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s lightning round: Celsius is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

AeroVironment: "I really like it. It really is the solution, I think, in a lot of ways, to a Pentagon budget that may be too bloated but needs to be more effective. [buy, buy, buy!]"

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions: "Modern military, modern defense, I like the story very much. I think you're in good shape."

Verizon: "I don't like to buy a stock just for the yield when it doesn't have growth, and that happens to be Verizon."

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Money Report

news 41 mins ago

Jim Cramer's week ahead: Bank earnings and new economic data

news 48 mins ago

Jim Cramer explains why DraftKings is a buy through the NFL's playoffs

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us