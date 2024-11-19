Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Amphenol is a ‘terrific stock'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Realty Income is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Freeport-McMoRan: "I don't like the copper stocks, and copper doesn't yield a lot here...I just don't want to own."

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

TransMedics: "I don't know how you can really make a lot of money in that business, frankly."

Amphenol: "I do think that this is a terrific stock."

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Devon Energy: "I like Devon, but I think Coterra is far superior to Devon."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

news 32 mins ago

Wednesday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

news 58 mins ago

Japan exports rise more than expected in October, rebounding from 43-month low

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us