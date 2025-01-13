Cramer's Lightning Round: Arbutus Biopharma is ‘the ultimate spec'

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Kraft Heinz: "That's the worst collection of brands I've ever seen. I think those guys should continue to go lower."
Ralph Lauren: "They've got tremendous design...You've got a winner there."
Aspen Aerogels: "I would be very slow in buying that stock."
Arbutus Biopharma: "This is the ultimate spec."
Alaska Air Group: "They are so good, this is their moment. I think you have a total winner, I would stick with it."
KKR: "I like the stock very much...I would be a buyer."
Crown Castle: "I have not liked Crown Castle for ages."
