Cramer's Lightning Round: AST SpaceMobile Is an Exciting Thing, Not a Stock

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

AST SpaceMobile Inc: "It's an exciting thing, not a stock. I think a stock is a company that makes money and then returns some of that money to you and trades inexpensively, and that one doesn't qualify."

Cano Health Inc: "What the heck is going on with Cano Health? ... The stock is just in freefall."

Plains GP Holdings LP: "Enterprise Product I think is better than them, but that's alright. By the way, I even like [Energy Transfer] more."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Blue Bird Corp: "That school bus company is not to be touched, because they're doing very poorly."

PGT Innovations Inc: "[Lowe's] is a better buy. We never want to outthink the market."

MP Materials Corp: "It's doing a great job, they've got a contract with GM. ... GM's a winner, and so is MP."

Icon Plc: "I like it. It's a very inexpensive stock."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com