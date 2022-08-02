Cramer's Lightning Round: AST SpaceMobile Is Not a Buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Radware Ltd: "I've got to tell you, I think it's too cheap to get rid of. I want to hold onto it."
AST SpaceMobile Inc: "We're not recommending stocks that are losing a lot of money."
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp: "It's a value trap. ... While it makes money, it's not what this market wants."
Centene Corp: "I think it's doing very, very well, and I want you to hold onto it."
