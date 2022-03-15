Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Bausch Health Is a Buy

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

SoFi Technologies Inc: "[CEO] Anthony Noto is not a loser, he is a winner and he will get this thing going. It is very low at $8 and yet I like it."

Zim Integrated Shipping: "It's just got a lot of earnings power ... I thought that the rates would've gone down by now, and they're not, and I think Zim's winning."

Zebra Technologies Corp: "The stock has been one day down after another. It does not make sense to me. The company had a good quarter."

Dominion Energy Inc: "I think Dominion's terrific, it's got actual growth."

Bausch Health Companies Inc: "Buy."

C3.ai Inc: "I'm not recommending it. ... Again, these companies that don't make money, people want nothing to do with."

QuantumScape Corp: "There's dozens of companies in this same space, and I just don't think QuantumScape fits my depiction of companies that make something for a profit and return some to you."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Bausch Health.

