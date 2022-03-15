Cramer's Lightning Round: Bausch Health Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

SoFi Technologies Inc: "[CEO] Anthony Noto is not a loser, he is a winner and he will get this thing going. It is very low at $8 and yet I like it."

Zim Integrated Shipping: "It's just got a lot of earnings power ... I thought that the rates would've gone down by now, and they're not, and I think Zim's winning."

Zebra Technologies Corp: "The stock has been one day down after another. It does not make sense to me. The company had a good quarter."

Dominion Energy Inc: "I think Dominion's terrific, it's got actual growth."

Bausch Health Companies Inc: "Buy."

C3.ai Inc: "I'm not recommending it. ... Again, these companies that don't make money, people want nothing to do with."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

QuantumScape Corp: "There's dozens of companies in this same space, and I just don't think QuantumScape fits my depiction of companies that make something for a profit and return some to you."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Bausch Health.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com