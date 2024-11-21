Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: B&G Foods is a 'loser'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Sell Seagen
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Oscar Health: "Until I saw that Mark Bertolini is the CEO, I didn't really have much in store for this. But Bertolini's a winner and a hitter."

CNH Industrial: "...Second-rater, frankly...I want to go with best of breed, and best of breed is John Deere."

B&G Foods: "...The former, BGS, is a total loser and has been a loser for many, many years."

Rocket Lab: "...It's moth to flame, but I don't know how close the moth is to the flame."

MicroStrategy: "It's a Bitcoin play. I prefer to actually own Bitcoin."

