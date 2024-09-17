Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Buy more' Pfizer

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Pfizer: "I like Pfizer here...The answer is yes, buy more."

First Solar: "First Solar is an up stock, I like that."

Six Flags: "Six Flags, I don't know, it feels like it's two flags...This has just been a merger from hell. I'm not really into the stock."

Equity Residential: "Total winner. That is just an amazing stock."

Moderna: "Moderna's been a big disappointment."

Vertiv: "On a pullback, absolutely...I think it's a winner."

Powell Industries: "I think Powell is a buy."

