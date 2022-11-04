Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Cano Health Is a Buy

By Krystal Hur,CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Hasbro Inc: "I actually don't even like the toy companies right now. ... Let's wait for now."

Cano Health Inc: "I think it's a buy."

Zoetis Inc: "Zoetis was probably oversold."

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Peabody Energy Corp: "Santa can't afford that coal, it's going up too much."

Viatris Inc: "I don't like those guys. I do think that [Johnson & Johnson] is going to spin off its consumer product company, and that's going to be very, very good."

Star Bulk Carriers Corp: "I don't like that one."

Money Report

news 7 mins ago

Top Wall Street Analysts Pick These Stocks to Bet on During the Market's Uncertainty

news 1 hour ago

Election Officials Combat Voter Intimidation Across U.S. as Extremist Groups Post Armed Militia at Some Polls

IAC Inc: "That stock is so down. ... Do I know that that stock has to bounce back? Yes. Do I know from what level? No. But I think you're okay."

Marathon Oil Corp: "Marathon's good. Others, I like more."

Nike Inc: "I don't think buying Nike here is that bad."

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Johnson & Johnson.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us