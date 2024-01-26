Cramer's Lightning Round: Constellation Energy is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Constellation Energy: "We like those guys so much...All the kin of energy that I like under one roof [buy, buy, buy!].

Chegg: "I think it's an exploratory situation, but I cannot press the buy button."

Timken: "I like Timken, it's so cheap down hear. I think it's real good."

UnitedHealth: "That group is in a massive reset...As much as I respect the work of all of these companies, they don't, they have no idea what's going on in their own business right now."

