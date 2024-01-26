Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Constellation Energy is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Constellation Energy: "We like those guys so much...All the kin of energy that I like under one roof [buy, buy, buy!].

Chegg: "I think it's an exploratory situation, but I cannot press the buy button."

Timken: "I like Timken, it's so cheap down hear. I think it's real good."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

UnitedHealth: "That group is in a massive reset...As much as I respect the work of all of these companies, they don't, they have no idea what's going on in their own business right now."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Why weakness in small caps may be a short-term setback

news 1 hour ago

Rivian CEO says EV market suffers from a lack of choice

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us