Cramer's Lightning Round: Crestwood Equity Is a Dynamite Stock

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

The Williams Companies Inc: "Don't look, buy. Come on, Williams is terrific."

Crestwood Equity Partners LP: "That is one dynamite stock. I do not want you to do a thing other than ride it."

Sunrun Inc: "I still like Enphase Energy better. ... We're going to spend more time [researching the company]."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Biohaven Ltd: "It's the right thing to buy."

Anavex Life Sciences Corp: "It is so speculative at a time when I really don't think that you want to be as speculative."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com