Cramer's Lightning Round: Crestwood Equity Is a Dynamite Stock

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
The Williams Companies Inc: "Don't look, buy. Come on, Williams is terrific."
Crestwood Equity Partners LP: "That is one dynamite stock. I do not want you to do a thing other than ride it."
Sunrun Inc: "I still like Enphase Energy better. ... We're going to spend more time [researching the company]."
Biohaven Ltd: "It's the right thing to buy."
Anavex Life Sciences Corp: "It is so speculative at a time when I really don't think that you want to be as speculative."
