Cramer's Lightning Round: CVS Health Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Canoo: "Profits. That would really go a long way [in making the stock a better investment right now]."

Apa Corporation: "I like Apache. I think it's got a lot of natural gas. [Buy]. I can't believe that management has stuck it out. Good for them."

Freeport-McMoRan: "I'm sick of Freeport-McMoRan. That stock is a roller coaster."

GXO Logistics: "I don't like [insider selling]. ... But you've got a stock that's at its low. I wish that hadn't happened. I think the business will ultimately win out. I like GXO Logistics, but I don't like [insider selling]."

CVS Health: "I just saw they're going to authorize those new shots. ...I think that stock is a buy and a buy and a buy."

Montauk Renewables: "Turns out they're from Pennsylvania, and it's a winner. I agree. I like it."

