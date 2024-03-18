Cramer's Lightning Round: Datadog is a ‘dynamite company'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Marvell Technology: "It had a mixed quarter...We got to wait."

Datadog: "I think it is a dynamite company, and it is a buy. It is expensive, but they really know what they're doing."

Centrus Energy: "Very speculative situation. I want you to buy the GE spinoff that's coming, it's Vernova. That has got nuke, and I love the balance sheet, and I love what the company's doing, and you want to be a little diversified."

Altimmune: "That is an absolute, without a doubt, high-risk stock, when you could have Eli Lilly."

Lantheus: "I've been preferring RadNet, because I think they've got a better business model."

SoFi: "They were doing great, and then they did this convertible bond, and it just wrecked the stock...The stock has just been in the dog house ever since, and I don't like it when I tell people to buy a stock and it's staying in the dog house. We got to find out what the heck is going on there."

On Holding: "Controversial quarter...I am on the fence on On."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Eli Lilly.

