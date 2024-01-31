Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Devon Energy is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Devon Energy: "It's too low...$40, buy Devon [buy, buy, buy!]."

Super Group: "...I don't know what's going on, because I do know that it is a very good company...I like DraftKings, though."

Simpson Manufacturing: "Just kind of a good, classic stock to own."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Starwood Property Trust: "...There are problems with commercial real estate, no doubt about it, but they're not nearly as dire as Mr. Sternlicht says..."

Woodward: "I have always liked Woodward."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Money Report

news 18 mins ago

Are you getting enough fiber? It's one of the most overlooked nutrients, doctor says—when to consider a supplement

news 23 mins ago

80% of the trending global travel destinations for 2024 are in Asia, according to new report—here's the full list

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us