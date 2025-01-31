Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Don't sell Adobe

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘I don’t like AT&T’
Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

HSBC: "It's a good company...If I'm going to buy one of those that's a foreign bank, I'm going to recommend Banco Santander."

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Summit Therapeutics: "That company has no revenues...It's obviously just a very big spec. I can't go there."

Western Digital: "I have read so many upgrades of Western Digital that I have to believe the stock is way too cheap."

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

AppFolio: "It's a cheap stock, and it's a good one...That one rocks."

Adobe: "I don't think I want to sell the stock down here...I know that it seems like a tough stock to own. I can't sell at 21 times earnings."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Money Report

news 18 mins ago

Jim Cramer's week ahead: Earnings from Amazon, Alphabet, Eli Lilly, Palantir

news 22 mins ago

These are the top 10 winter travel destinations on Gen Z's bucket list—including one with a ‘rising culinary and art scene'

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us