Cramer's Lightning Round: Don't sell Tetra Tech

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Sell Seagen
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Tetra Tech: "Very good company...I think you've got a winner, please do not sell that."

ZJK Industrial: "I'm going to take a pass on that one."

Diginex: "I need to see profits. I'm not seeing profits, therefore I'm not going there."

