Cramer's Lightning Round: Dover is a buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals: "It doesn't make any money...I just don't know if it has the horses."
Snowflake: "Ramaswamy...The guy is cerebral, and he's got a real good closing sense, and man, does he ever have momentum."
Dover: "...Buy Dover right now."
Fluor: "Fluor's always a bridesmaid, never a bride.
