Cramer's Lightning Round: Dover is ‘making a great move in the data center'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Dover: "This is a terrific industrial company that really is making a great move in the data center...Dover is going to be a big name for me."

Sasol: "No, if you're going to do that you want to buy Dow, no longer Dow Chemicals, Dow Inc."

Cava: "...Don't panic, understand that they're coming down, just as a sector rotation."

New Fortress Energy: "I think the problem here is, frankly, that President Biden put a pause. And I know that there's a judge that said no to that, but I think it put the whole multi-year plan under question, and that's why it's going down.

