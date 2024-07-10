Cramer's Lightning Round: Dover is ‘making a great move in the data center'

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Dover: "This is a terrific industrial company that really is making a great move in the data center...Dover is going to be a big name for me."
Sasol: "No, if you're going to do that you want to buy Dow, no longer Dow Chemicals, Dow Inc."
Cava: "...Don't panic, understand that they're coming down, just as a sector rotation."
New Fortress Energy: "I think the problem here is, frankly, that President Biden put a pause. And I know that there's a judge that said no to that, but I think it put the whole multi-year plan under question, and that's why it's going down.
