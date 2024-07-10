Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Dover is ‘making a great move in the data center'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Dover: "This is a terrific industrial company that really is making a great move in the data center...Dover is going to be a big name for me."

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Sasol: "No, if you're going to do that you want to buy Dow, no longer Dow Chemicals, Dow Inc."

Cava: "...Don't panic, understand that they're coming down, just as a sector rotation."

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

New Fortress Energy: "I think the problem here is, frankly, that President Biden put a pause. And I know that there's a judge that said no to that, but I think it put the whole multi-year plan under question, and that's why it's going down.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

news 19 mins ago

Asia-Pacific markets set for higher open, tracking tech rally and rate cut hopes

news 48 mins ago

Samsung to launch upgraded voice assistant Bixby this year with its own AI

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us