Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Eli Lilly is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘I don’t like AT&T’
Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Eli Lilly: "This stock is as hated now as it was loved not that long ago...I think that it is a buy."

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Coinbase: "Coinbase is a winner."

IES: "This is a terrific infrastructure play."

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Semtech: "I do think that Semtech is just a traditional kind of semiconductor company. I do prefer Texas Instruments to that one."

Cameco: "It is an incredibly expensive stock versus the rest of the market...I am a 'ka-ching ka-ching' when it comes to Cameco."

Marvell Technology: "I like Marvell."

Money Report

news 35 mins ago

China's top financial officials set to speak at Hong Kong summit

news 37 mins ago

Jim Cramer weighs Nvidia stock after report of Blackwell AI chip overheating

Apple: "Apple, own it don't trade it...I would wait for a dip because the bears are all over it every minute of the day. Keep that in mind, and then pull the trigger."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Eli Lilly and Apple.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us