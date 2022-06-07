Cramer's Lightning Round: Enbridge Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Blackline Inc: "They're losing money. ... We can just not go with it."

Enbridge Inc: "That is exactly what you should be buying."

AxoGen Inc: "It's a medical device, and I think you have to stick with tried and true. .. Johnson & Johnson."

MetLife Inc: "I'm going to have to say yes to that, even as I'm not a great fan of the insurers. ... That is too cheap a stock."

Bridge Investment Group Holdings: "We don't really know what they do. ... Pass, because there's too much room for error."

Farfetch Ltd: "I say, buy Target down here."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Johnson & Johnson.

