Cramer's Lightning Round: Energy Transfer is a buy

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘Pass’ on General Motors
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Energy Transfer: [Buy, buy, buy!] The pipes are a great business here, they really are."

Harrow: "I'm ok with it."

Pfizer: "I think it can bottom here...I think that there's a lot of good stuff that they have, so I would say keep it here."

Kinsale Capital Group: "Very good stock. I would own the stock."

Manulife Financial: "All the insurers are really terrific right now, and they have been good for some time...They're all making fortunes, so I'm not going to go against any one of them."

Iron Mountain: "No, better places to be."

Devon Energy: "Devon has been such a poor performer, I can't have you do that. It's relaly been a nightmare, frankly."

