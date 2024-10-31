Cramer's Lightning Round: Essential Utilities is a ‘terrific stock'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

GE Aerospace: "...You have to have planes last longer. And that means more GE business."

Stryker: "Stryker's a really good company...It's just one of those companies that you just want to own it — I hate to say this — and forget about it, because that's how good it is."

Lantheus: "It's very good...It's a great place to be, particularly with all the things that are being done with AI."

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Essential Utilities: "It's a great company...That is a terrific stock."

Cava: "I like Cava..."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com