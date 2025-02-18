Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘For a spec, you can buy' Red Cat

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘Pass’ on General Motors
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Dutch Bros: "There's never anything wrong with taking a little profit...I do like the company very much."

Archer Aviation: "...Maybe this thing is for real. If it's your boy's, fine, he's got his whole life ahead of him. Don't put your money in, put his."

Amazon: "Amazon is what I call money side up...This thing can go down, and when it goes down, what do you do? You buy it."

Alphabet: "I think they've really got to rethink what their game plan is here."

Red Cat: "For a spec, you can buy it."

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Amazon and Alphabet.

