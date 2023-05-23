Cramer's Lightning Round: Get Rid of Chimera

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Cleveland-Cliffs: "I would cashier that and buy the stock a new quarter. I want you to trade up!"

Chimera Investment: "Chimera should be sold. That thing has just been terrible stock for a very long time and will probably remain such."

Newmont: "I like Newmont here. Gold has been through the ringer, and it has come back on the other side, and I think that is a good stock to own."

Shyft Group: "I am going to suggest you go with GXO over this company, but it's an interesting [speculative stock]."

Oracle: "I think it's still too high, I think it's coming down a little because this market's gotten real ugly. I want to buy it below 90 if possible."

