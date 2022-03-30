Cramer's Lightning Round: Go Long on Hertz

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Olin Corp: "The pricing is not going to hold up. I want you to be careful with that one."
Hertz Global Holdings Inc: "Let it run. ... Be long, Hertz."
CF Industries Holdings Inc: "Fertilizer plays tend to be very volatile. Take out half [your CF Industries shares], play with the rest."
Crocs Inc: "I'm going to say, avoid."
Canopy Growth Corp: "It's too low to sell at $7."
JD.Com Inc: "My take is this: I don't want you there, okay? Too risky."
