Cramer's Lightning Round: Go Long on Hertz

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Olin Corp: "The pricing is not going to hold up. I want you to be careful with that one."

Hertz Global Holdings Inc: "Let it run. ... Be long, Hertz."

CF Industries Holdings Inc: "Fertilizer plays tend to be very volatile. Take out half [your CF Industries shares], play with the rest."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Crocs Inc: "I'm going to say, avoid."

Canopy Growth Corp: "It's too low to sell at $7."

JD.Com Inc: "My take is this: I don't want you there, okay? Too risky."

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com