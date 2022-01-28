Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Greenbrier Companies Is a Buy

By Kevin Stankiewicz, CNBC

Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

ThredUp: "See, that's the kind of stuff [that] used to work. An interesting growth clothing exchange. I've just go to tell you [it's a no-go]."

Asana: "There are 72,000 collaborative software companies. 72,000. Now, OK, not really, but there's a bunch, and I don't want them. They're not working."

Greenbrier Companies: "I've always liked that company. That's a company that makes things and does stuff that's valuable, and we are short those [railcars]. We don't have enough. I say [buy, buy, buy] because it's down. It shouldn't be down."

Hillenbrand: "Business machines, products. Perfect. I like it. Always have. 12 times earnings. Makes things, does stuff. Dividend. Works."

Herc Holdings: "No, be here because I think it's going to be good. Same reason why I like United Rentals. I am a believer. It's the same reason I like Nucor. ... Stay with this one."

