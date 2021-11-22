Cramer's Lightning Round: Hold Moderna Here, But Buy Some More Eli Lilly

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Ambarella: "I think you ought to sell half right here. Honestly, look, there's some luck involved here because the stuff that they do, I think, is a little more commodity-oriented than a lot of people believe."

Cano Health: "Can you believe that stock? It's down like 30%. It's got very good management, it's not expensive. I actually think you should buy a little more."

Moderna: "I would add more to [Eli Lilly] because that's a play on the idea that Alzheimer's, they've got something. Moderna is very hard for me. It's just a hold here. Got to go back to where it was."

