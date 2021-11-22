Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Hold Moderna Here, But Buy Some More Eli Lilly

By Kevin Stankiewicz, CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Ambarella: "I think you ought to sell half right here. Honestly, look, there's some luck involved here because the stuff that they do, I think, is a little more commodity-oriented than a lot of people believe."

Cano Health: "Can you believe that stock? It's down like 30%. It's got very good management, it's not expensive. I actually think you should buy a little more."

Moderna: "I would add more to [Eli Lilly] because that's a play on the idea that Alzheimer's, they've got something. Moderna is very hard for me. It's just a hold here. Got to go back to where it was."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Eli Lilly.

