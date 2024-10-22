Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Hold on to Palantir

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Palantir: "There is no level that the buyers won't take this stock higher. So I'm going to tell you that I would hold on to it as a spec and let them walk it up."

Stanley Black & Decker: "I don't think Stanley Black & Decker is going to give you a discouraging forecast."

Travere Therapeutics: "I know they're losing a ton of money."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Stanley Black & Decker.

