Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
business

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Am Fine With Cloudflare

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

SoFi Technologies Inc: "I think it's [at a] bottom here. I really do."

PLBY Group Inc: "This company's losing money. ... I don't want to touch money losers."

DraftKings Holdings Inc: "I know if California and Florida come on, you're going to say why not buy it at $14, but there's a lot of capacity in that industry."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd: "I can not have them hurt our viewers anymore."

Cloudflare Inc: "The business is very good. ... I am fine with Cloudflare."

Money Report

business 12 mins ago

Jim Cramer Predicts These 5 Charitable Trust Holdings Will Rebound ‘After the Smoke Clears'

business 1 hour ago

Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Have These Four Defense Stocks on Their Shopping Lists

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

business
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us