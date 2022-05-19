Cramer's Lightning Round: I Am Fine With Cloudflare

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

SoFi Technologies Inc: "I think it's [at a] bottom here. I really do."

PLBY Group Inc: "This company's losing money. ... I don't want to touch money losers."

DraftKings Holdings Inc: "I know if California and Florida come on, you're going to say why not buy it at $14, but there's a lot of capacity in that industry."

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd: "I can not have them hurt our viewers anymore."

Cloudflare Inc: "The business is very good. ... I am fine with Cloudflare."



