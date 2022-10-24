Cramer's Lightning Round: I Can't Recommend Icahn Enterprises

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Icahn Enterprises LP: "I don't know what's in that fund. I can't recommend it."
Constellation Energy Corp: "Constellation Energy is still good."
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc: "They're not good enough. ... I just don't want you to buy that one."
New York Community Bancorp Inc: "I'd rather see you in one that should not be where it is, that yields a very good price and that's Morgan Stanley."
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc: "I think it may be time to pull the trigger."
Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Morgan Stanley.
