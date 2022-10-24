Cramer's Lightning Round: I Can't Recommend Icahn Enterprises

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Icahn Enterprises LP: "I don't know what's in that fund. I can't recommend it."

Constellation Energy Corp: "Constellation Energy is still good."

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc: "They're not good enough. ... I just don't want you to buy that one."

New York Community Bancorp Inc: "I'd rather see you in one that should not be where it is, that yields a very good price and that's Morgan Stanley."

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc: "I think it may be time to pull the trigger."

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Morgan Stanley.

